EU Fms To Discuss Gaza Situation Via Video Conf.


11/19/2023 9:24:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the 27-member European Union will hold an informal video teleconference on Monday to discuss the situation in the Gaza strip and the region.
This discussion follows the visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to the Middle East and the Gulf from 16 to 20 November, said an EU statement Sunday.
At the beginning of the meeting, EU Ministers will be joined by the Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, it noted. (end)
