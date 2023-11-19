Teenage Orphan Russia Abducted From Mariupol Finally Back In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bohdan Yermokhin, whom the invaders illegally deported from the temporarily captured Mariupol to Russia's Moscow region, is already back in Ukraine following a long ordeal.

That's according to the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak , who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Our team managed to bring home Bohdan Yermokhin, a Ukrainian teenager who was taken by Russia from occupied Mariupol to Moscow region," he said.

According to Yermak, the boy turned 18 today. His return to Ukraine became possible within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA action plan approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We were in constant contact with Bohdan and he is already in Ukraine, alongside his sister. The work of the team of the Office and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, is well-coordinated," said the head of the President's Office.

Yermak thanked partners from Qatar and UNICEF for contributing to the effort.

As reported, Bohdan Yermokhin is an orphan from temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. After the city came under the Russian control, the boy was illegally taken to Russia and placed in a foster family in the suburbs of Moscow.

Yermokhin was scheduled to report to the Russian military draft office in December, shortly after he was to turn 18.

The teenager filed an appeal with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, asking him to assist in his return to Ukraine.

On November 19, Yermokhin left Russia and first arrived in Belarus before making it to Ukraine.