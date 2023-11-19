Iraqi President Visits Grave Of National Leader And Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Iraqi Republic Abdullatif Jamal Rashid arrived
at the Alley of Honourable Burial, paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev,
the national leader of our people, architect and founder of the
modern independent state of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath and laid
flowers at his grave, November 19, Azernews reports.
The Iraqi President honoured the memory of Zarifa Aliyeva,
outstanding ophthalmologist, academician, and laid flowers at her
tomb.
Then, guests coming to Shehid Alley honoured the memory of
heroic children of the Motherland who died in the struggle for
independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a
wreath at the "Eternal Torch" monument.
President of the Iraqi Republic Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, who was
observing the view of our capital from the highest point of Baku,
was informed about the history of Shehid Alley and the improvement
and construction works carried out in the city.
