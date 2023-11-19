Royal Jordanian Air Force Takes Delivery of First Bell 505s

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Middle East (Nov. 17, 2023) Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced the delivery of the first five of 10 Bell 505 helicopters to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF). The purchase agreement, signed on July 6, 2022, includes aircraft delivery complete with a flight training device and a comprehensive computer-based training package to support basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan.



“Bell is thrilled to complete the first Bell 505 deliveries to the Royal Jordanian Air Force and looks forward to equipping its cadets with a full fleet of technologically advanced, dynamic aircraft that will enhance the Armed Forces’ operational readiness,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Commercial Sales, Bell.



“We are pleased to receive the first Bell 505 aircraft of our new fleet and look forward to providing our pilots with one of the best possible training platforms. These deliveries mark the expansion of our operations in the country and the growth of the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” said Brig. Gen. Mohammad F. Hiyasat, Commander, Royal Jordanian Air Force.



The Royal Jordanian Air Force is one of many military forces in the Middle East region employing the Bell 505 as their advanced military trainer of choice. Horizon International Flight Academy in the UAE operates 12 Bell 505s, and the Kingdom of Bahrain recently took delivery of three Bell 505 aircraft in early 2023. More than 30 Bell 505 helicopters operate throughout the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the Bell 505 is the military training helicopter for the Montenegro Air Force, Republic of Korea Army and Republic of Korea Navy.



The Bell 505 is a five-seat aircraft designed for reliability and efficiency while using the most advanced technology to date. The platform uses a fully integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and Safran Arrius 2R engine with a dual-channel FADEC.





