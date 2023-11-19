MUSTADAM Ltd. unveils its rebranding by bolstering its sustainability portfolio with elevated ambitions

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Dubai, UAE; 17 November 2023 – MUSTADAM Ltd., one of the leading sustainability and environmental management consultancy firms, proudly unveils its rebranding, marking a new chapter of heightened ambitions and goals, aligning with the dynamic landscape of sustainability solutions. With a proven track record spanning over a decade, MUSTADAM has solidified its position as a trailblazer in sustainability-focused consultancy in the region. With a robust portfolio encompassing over 250 successful projects and catering to the needs of more than 100 clients in the region, MUSTADAM manages an impressive Gross Floor Area of around 8.0 million square-meters in new developments. The firm's commitment to cutting-edge sustainability solutions has led to substantial operational efficiency gains, resulting in remarkable savings of 320 million kWh, equivalent to AED 70.4 million and has reduced emissions by 121,600 tonnes over the past 10 years, with respect to conventional design and construction methodologies.

The GCC stands as one of the world's most densely urbanized regions, with 85% of its population living in cities, a figure projected to reach 90% by 2050 . In line with this growth, project awards in the GCC surged 86% to USD49.7 billion in Q2 2023, compared to USD26.7 billion in Q2 2022. With the construction industry being responsible for one-third of the world's carbon pollution and 40% of the world's energy consumption , which underscores the urgent need of specialized engineering consultancy services. MUSTADAM has positioned itself as one of the key players in the combat against climate change and is poised to play a pivotal role in decoupling economic growth from associated greenhouse gas emissions.

MUSTADAM is a specialized sustainability engineering consultancy arm of Group AMANA, a leading regional design-build company. With an additional focus that AMANA is paying to these global challenges, the group has consolidated MUSTADAM under its sustainability-focused vertical, Enhance. This strategic move aligns with AMANA’s commitment to deliver with certainty and accountability, enhancing its sustainability-driven value-engineering capabilities and commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Riad Bsaibes, President & CEO of AMANA Investments stated, “Over the past three decades of regional operations, Group AMANA has established itself as a trusted partner in sustainable construction and green building solutions. Our commitment extends beyond constructing green buildings; it includes a multifaceted value-engineering approach that enhances project efficiency throughout its lifecycle, ensuring reliability, on-time delivery, and cost-effective solutions. Recognising the demand for sustainability-driven design-build capabilities, we are confident that MUSTADAM can fulfil that gap and further strengthen our sustainability and ESG capabilities.”

William Bsaibes, Managing Director of MUSTADAM Ltd., said, " The strengthening of MUSTADAM's position under the Enhance vertical of Group AMANA marks a significant milestone. We adopt a holistic approach towards identifying and capitalising on energy-saving opportunities for our clients and hope to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the company’s sustainability projects, ensuring we continue to drive positive change in the industry and beyond.”

MUSTADAM's holistic approach to design and construction ensures the seamless integration of sustainable, cost-effective solutions. From project conception to ongoing building operation, MUSTADAM delivers not only eco-friendly structures but also fosters social inclusivity and human-centric spaces while aligning with objectives of transitioning the built environment sector towards Net Zero targets.

MUSTADAM's unwavering commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous investment in advanced data analytics tools and digital solutions. This empowers the company to gather and analyse data, providing groundbreaking solutions that optimize energy and resource usage, enhance sustainability, and offer invaluable insights for enhancing operational efficiency.

MUSTADAM's service delivery aligns with the UAE's Net Zero Strategic Initiative, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and international best practices, actively supporting the regional transition to a green economy.





MENAFN19112023002825012069ID1107452845