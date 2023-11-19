Oil prices increase, reaching USD75.89 per barrel on Friday

(MENAFN) The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery experienced a notable increase of USD2.99, reaching USD75.89 per barrel on Friday. Simultaneously, Brent crude for January delivery rose by USD3.19 to reach USD80.61 per barrel. In the commodities market, wholesale gasoline for December delivery witnessed an 8-cent rise, reaching USD2.18 per gallon, while December heating oil experienced a 2-cent increase, reaching USD2.77 per gallon. However, December natural gas faced a decline of 10 cents, settling at USD2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.



In the precious metals sector, gold for December delivery saw a decrease of USD2.60, settling at USD1,984.70 per ounce. Silver for December delivery also experienced a decline, falling by 8 cents to reach USD23.85 per ounce. On the other hand, December copper recorded a positive movement, rising by 4 cents and reaching USD3.74 per pound.



In currency markets, the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen, falling to 149.66 yen from the previous 150.61 yen. Meanwhile, the euro strengthened against the dollar, rising to USD1.0899 from USD1.0857.

