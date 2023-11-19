Argentine Voters Head To Polls For Presidential Runoff Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) About 35.3 million Argentines are gearing up for a pivotal presidential runoff election to decide their leader for the 2023-2027 term.



It follows an initial round held on October 22. Today's contest features the two top candidates from that round.



Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi represent the ruling Unión por la Patria. Massa serves as the Minister of Economy, and Rossi is the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers.



Their opponents are from La Libertad Avanza. This party has chosen National Deputy Javier Milei as its presidential hopeful.



He teams up with Victoria Villarruel, also a National Deputy. The Political Electoral Observatory reports that over 35 million citizens are eligible to vote.



They will cast their ballots at various schools and universities. In October's election, Massa and Rossi led with 36.68 percent of votes.







Milei and Villarruel followed with 29.98 percent. However, the leading coalition fell short of a direct win.



They needed either 45 percent of the votes or a 10-point lead over their rivals.



The winner will replace President Alberto Fernández. The new term starts on December 10 this year and ends on December 10, 2027.



Argentina is facing economic challenges. It's the third-largest economy in Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico.



The country saw a 1.9 percent economic drop in the year's first half. Inflation reached 120 percent in the first ten months.



Poverty also remains a critical issue. It impacts 40.1 percent of the population. Security for the election will be tight.



Around 86,000 members of the Armed Forces and Security Forces will ensure a safe voting process.

