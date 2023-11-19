Wildfires In Brazil’S Pantanal Hit Record High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November 2023, the world's largest wetland, the Pantanal region, faced its worst wildfire season on record.



The fires reached a staggering count of 3,098. This number eclipses the previous high of 2,328 fires recorded in November 2002.



For over a month, these fires have been raging without a sign of slowing down.



Data from Inpe's Fire Program shows an alarming increase in wildfires. Compared to the same period in 2022, the rise exceeds 1,400%.



Dry conditions and a heatwave are the main culprits behind this surge. These factors cause widespread destruction to the area's plant life and animals.



On November 15, 2023, the fires spread dangerously close to the Transpantaneira Highway. However, brigade teams swiftly controlled them, ensuring nearby homes remained safe.



The severity of the fires led to emergency declarations in Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul.







These states contain large parts of the Pantanal. Experts are trying to find out what caused these fires. They are looking into whether lightning strikes or human actions are to blame.



Carlos Nobre, a notable climatologist, commented on the issue. He mentioned that while some fires in 2020 were set intentionally, the current fires' origins are still unclear.



In 2020, fires devastated over 30% of the Pantanal in Brazil. This destruction covered an area of around 44,998 square kilometers.



Notably, on October 21, lightning struck three different areas in the region.



To tackle the fires, response teams have been strengthened. Now, more than 300 personnel are fighting the fires.



They have four aircraft and special vehicles to help them. This boost in resources comes from Ibama and ICMBio.



These organizations are dedicated to environmental and biodiversity conservation.

The Pantanal is Drying

The Pantanal, spanning Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia and known as the world's largest freshwater wetland, is facing severe drying due to soil degradation.







A recent study highlights that 2021 was its driest year in forty years.



Researchers from the Mapbiomas initiative have discovered a significant decline in the biome's wet area, which was only 1.6 million hectares last year.



This represents a dramatic 76 percent decrease from the 6.7 million hectares recorded in 1985, marking the onset of their studies.



In addition, Mapbiomas warned that the Pantanal is shrinking even during periods of water level rise.



In the last one, in 2018, the waters covered 5.1 million hectares, 2.1 million less than the area flooded in 1988.

