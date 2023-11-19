'Riyadh Laughs': A Hilarious Stand-Up Comedy Extravaganza In Boulevard Riyadh City

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Muvi Cinemas at Boulevard Riyadh City is getting ready for \"Riyadh Laughs,\" an outstanding comedy lineup that runs from November 23 to December 2. This season, which is being arranged by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, features a schedule of several shows that begin at 8:45 PM every weekend.\r

A wide variety of local, regional, and international comedic talents will be shown at \"Riyadh Laughs.\" Come enjoy an incredible evening of humour with us! The following comedians are part of this thrilling lineup:\r

\t23 November, 2023 - Maz Jobrani\r

\t24 November, 2023 - Ibrahim Al Hajjaj & friends\r

\t25 November, 2023 - Shaker Sharif & friends\r

\t30 November, 2023 - NEMR\r

\t1 December, 2023 - Paul Chowdhry\r

\t2 December, 2023 - Alaa El Shaikh, Reem Nabil, Mohammed Moula\r

Tickets for 'Riyadh Laughs' are available for purchase on platinumlist\/ starting 140 SAR for a standard ticket.\r

For further information on show dates and lineups, please visit platinumlist\/

