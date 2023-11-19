Golden Globes secure new broadcast home with CBS following HFPA dissolution

(MENAFN) The Golden Globes have secured a new broadcast home with CBS following the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and the loss of its longtime broadcaster, NBC. The 81st Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS and will be available for streaming on Paramount+ on January 7, 2023. CBS and the Golden Globes announced the agreement on Friday, with the show also accessible through the CBS app. The network did not disclose the terms of the deal, including the duration of the agreement.



In 2023, NBC held a one-year broadcast contract for the Golden Globes after the 2022 edition was effectively canceled. The HFPA faced significant controversy in 2021 when it was revealed that it had no Black members, leading to widespread boycotts by stars and studios. Although some returned for the 2023 awards, NBC decided not to renew its contract following the broadcast, which drew a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers.



The HFPA underwent a restructuring and no longer exists under that name. Earlier this year, Dick Clark Production, a subsidiary of Penske Media, and Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, obtained the rights and properties of the Golden Globes. The awards will now be overseen by a newly formed, for-profit organization. CBS, which also airs the Grammys, previously broadcast the Golden Globes in 1981 and 1982 before the awards show moved to NBC for an extended period.

