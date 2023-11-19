Wall Street closes weak with extending winning streak for 3rd consecutive week

(MENAFN) Wall Street closed the week with modest gains, extending its winning streak for the third consecutive week and maintaining November as the strongest month of the year. The S&P 500 saw a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, nearing its highest level in three months, while the Dow remained largely unchanged. The Nasdaq composite experienced a 0.1 percent uptick. The positive momentum for stocks during the week was primarily fueled by growing optimism that the Federal Reserve has completed its interest rate hikes, with expectations shifting toward potential rate cuts in the coming year.



Several retailers contributed to the positive sentiment by reporting better-than-expected results for the latest quarter, reinforcing a trend of robust earnings performances across various sectors. The anticipation of a more accommodative monetary policy has played a key role in boosting investor confidence. The Federal Reserve's shift from a tightening stance to a more dovish outlook has been a driving force behind the recent market optimism. The week's performance puts the S&P 500 on track for a gain of 2.2 percent, the Dow up by 1.9 percent, and the Nasdaq rising by 2.4 percent.



The Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, posted a notable increase of 1.4 percent, contributing to its week-long surge of 5.4 percent. The cumulative gains for the S&P 500 for the year stand at 17.6 percent, the Dow is up by 5.4 percent, and the Nasdaq has recorded an impressive rise of 35 percent. The Russell 2000, despite experiencing volatility, has seen a modest increase of 2.1 percent. The positive trajectory in the stock market, bolstered by encouraging economic indicators and the evolving monetary policy landscape, reflects investors' optimism as they navigate the final stretch of 2023.

