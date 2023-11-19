Artists call US administration to address perceived threat that AI poses to livelihoods

(MENAFN) A diverse group of creative professionals, including country singers, romance novelists, video game artists, and voice actors, are urging the U.S. government to swiftly address the perceived threat that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to their livelihoods. In a significant number of letters recently submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office, individuals express concerns about AI's potential to replicate and misuse their creative works, seeking regulatory measures to safeguard their intellectual property.



Conversely, technology companies, which have benefited from the current regulatory landscape allowing them to use published works for enhancing their AI capabilities, appear content with the status quo. The debate revolves around the impact of generative AI tools, which can autonomously generate diverse forms of creative content, including imagery, music, video, and written passages. The U.S. Register of Copyrights, Shira Perlmutter, emphasized that her office is carefully considering the varied perspectives, having received nearly 10,000 comments on the matter.



The challenge lies in defining the extent of human involvement necessary for considering AI-generated content as having human-authored elements. Perlmutter highlighted the fundamental question of whether the input and guidance provided by humans to AI systems constitute sufficient contribution to authorship. While AI-generated content claims for full machine-generated works have been rejected under existing copyright laws, the issue becomes complex when human input influences the AI output.



One aspect under scrutiny is the use of copyrighted human works for training AI systems without permission or compensation, a practice prevalent on the internet. The Copyright Office is grappling with how to address such instances, considering potential reforms to copyright laws in response to the evolving landscape of AI technology. The public input gathered through comments will play a crucial role in shaping recommendations to Congress and other stakeholders, with another round of comments due by December 6. The outcome of this deliberation could have far-reaching implications for the regulation of AI and its intersection with copyright protection.

