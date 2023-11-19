Jackson, MS water manager suggests rate alterations with equity focus

(MENAFN) The manager overseeing the water system in Jackson, Mississippi, has put forth a proposal that includes a modest rate increase for most residents and an unprecedented plan to reduce water rates for low-income individuals receiving government assistance with grocery bills. Ted Henifin, the third-party manager for Jackson's water and sewer systems, presented the proposal as part of an ongoing effort to boost revenue collections in a city where approximately 25 percent of the population lives in poverty. This initiative follows a series of challenges, including infrastructure breakdowns in 2022 that left many residents without safe running water for extended periods.



Henifin emphasized that the proposal aims to shift the discourse around water and sewer services in Jackson. The plan addresses approximately 5,000 properties in the area that use water without payment, contributing to the financial strain on a system burdened with around USD260 million in outstanding debts. To enhance revenue without imposing additional financial burdens on those struggling to afford higher bills, Henifin's proposal introduces a new rate tier for the approximately 12,500 water customers in Jackson who receive benefits from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which aids low-income individuals in purchasing groceries.



Under this plan, individuals receiving SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, would experience an average reduction of USD20 per month on their water bills. According to Henifin, this unique arrangement represents a pioneering approach, as no such program currently exists elsewhere in the United States. The proposal seeks to address economic disparities and ensure equitable access to essential water services for all residents, particularly those facing financial challenges in Jackson.

