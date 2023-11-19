U.S. health officials release caution amid salmonella outbreak

(MENAFN) U.S. health officials have issued a warning urging consumers to avoid certain whole and cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products associated with a salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, which was announced on Friday, has affected at least 43 people across 15 states, with 17 individuals hospitalized. The affected products include various brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes, such as Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe, and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products. Consumers are advised to discard these products if they have them at home.



The implicated products were sold between October 16 and November 10 and were subject to recalls earlier this month. Health investigators are actively working to identify any additional cantaloupe products that may be contaminated. Authorities in Canada are also investigating a related outbreak involving the same strain of salmonella, detected in a sample of Malichita brand cantaloupe.



The actual number of people affected by the outbreak is likely higher than reported, and the geographic scope may extend beyond states with known cases. Typically, it takes three to four weeks to confirm whether a reported illness is linked to a specific outbreak. Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically manifesting within six hours to six days after consuming contaminated food. While most cases resolve within four to seven days, severe illnesses requiring medical attention or hospitalization may occur in vulnerable populations, including children, individuals over 65, and those with weakened immune systems.

