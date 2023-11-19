OpenAI announces stepping down of CEO following board review

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the prominent artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT, has announced that its CEO, Sam Altman, is stepping down from his role following a board review. The decision, reached after a deliberative process, cites Altman's alleged lack of consistent candor in communications with the board, hindering its ability to fulfill its responsibilities. As a result, the board no longer has confidence in Altman's leadership capabilities. OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, will assume the role of interim CEO.



Sam Altman, expressing his sentiments on the matter, mentioned his transformative experience at OpenAI and his appreciation for working with talented individuals. He added that he would share more details about his future plans later. The departure of Altman prompted the resignation of OpenAI President and Co-founder Greg Brockman, who, in a message to the team, expressed his best wishes for the company and reiterated his belief in the mission of creating safe Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).



OpenAI, initially established as a non-profit in 2015, gained prominence with the introduction of ChatGPT, which garnered over 100 million weekly users within a year. The company's significant growth is reflected in its financial success, with expectations to surpass USD1 billion in revenue over a year through the sale of its AI products. Microsoft, a longstanding partner, deepened its relationship with OpenAI by announcing a USD10 billion investment in January, following a USD1 billion investment four years prior. Microsoft's search engine, Bing, incorporates access to ChatGPT.



The leadership changes at OpenAI come at a crucial juncture as the company continues to play a pivotal role in the development and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

