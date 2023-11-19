-->


100 More People Planned To Evacuate From Gaza Strip To Turkiye


11/19/2023 8:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to a press release Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncü Keceli Today plans to evacuate another hundred people from the Gaza Strip to Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said: "Depending on the situation, if conditions do not change, another hundred people, including Turkish citizens and their family members, are planned to be evacuated."

The 44 people evacuated from the Gaza Strip on 18 November will be taken to Turkiye today. In addition to Turks, they include citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and their family members.

