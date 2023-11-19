100 More People Planned To Evacuate From Gaza Strip To Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to a press release Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman
Oncü Keceli Today plans to evacuate another hundred people from the
Gaza Strip to Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry spokesman said: "Depending on the
situation, if conditions do not change, another hundred people,
including Turkish citizens and their family members, are planned to
be evacuated."
The 44 people evacuated from the Gaza Strip on 18 November will
be taken to Turkiye today. In addition to Turks, they include
citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and their
family members.
