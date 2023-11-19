II Forum Of Azerbaijani Doctors In Germany Continues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reports that the II Forum of Azerbaijani Doctors in Germany, held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Berlin within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", continued its work with a panel session, Azernews reports.

The panel session moderated by Nuran Abdullayev started with a report by Bahadur Rzayev, head of the Rehabilitation, Quality Control and Service Organization Department of the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Department of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population. The presentation was entitled "Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities in the Republic of Azerbaijan: Achievements and Goals".

Then doctors-specialists working in Germany - Elvin Huseynov, leading specialist on internal diseases of "Helios Siegburg" clinic, "The Last of Us", ambassador of European School of Oncology (ESO), Narmin Talibova, oncologist of Ulm. University Hospital, "Career woman? A happy woman", Director of the GFO Kliniken Troisdorf Dr. Nuran Abdullaev, "A Star is Born", leading specialist in neurosurgery at the University Hospital Essen.

Dr Ramazan Jabbarli "Innovations in spine surgery: navigation and robotics", leading specialist at the AEGI Clinic for Plastic Surgery in Hannover, Dr. Gulshan Ahmadli "Hand surgery on the example of Germany.

Potential of development in Azerbaijan", Doctor of Medical Sciences, leading specialist in the field of radiology in Wiesbaden. Orhan Safarov "Breast cancer and screening in Germany", cardiac surgeon of Giesen University Hospital, MD. Zulfugar Taghiyev "MBA - Cardiac Surgery and Research in Germany: challenges and opportunities?", Dr Nijat Nasirov, radiologist at the Westphalian Clinic, "Red or Blue Pill", cardiac surgeon at the Helios Krefeld Clinic, Dr. Javid Fatullaev, "Generating electricity from the human body. A new opportunity?", Javid Huseynzadeh, leading specialist for ear, throat and nose diseases at Bad Salzungen Clinic, "Plastic surgery of skin derivatives on the face. Principles and perspectives",

Nariman Jabbarli, dentist at the Denterra Clinic Mannheim, said: "Opening a private clinic in Germany. All subtleties and tips", Agil Huseynzadeh, leading specialist in ophthalmology of "Nordstadt" clinic in Hannover, "Practice system: introduction of outpatient medical care system in Azerbaijan. What can change?" they made presentations on their topics.

A representative of the Scientific Surgical Centre of Prof. Topchibashov in Baku took part in the series of reports at the panel session. Gurbanhan Muslimov completed his speech on "Development of visceral surgery in Azerbaijan".

During the discussions Azerbaijani doctors, who revealed their scientific approaches to various topics and provided information about their inventions and discoveries, put forward their proposals. Attention was drawn to the positions of our compatriot doctors in the German and world health care system, and success stories were presented.

It should be noted that the First Forum of Azerbaijani doctors in Germany was organised in Cologne on 5 May 2022 with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.