There Is Opportunity To Sign Peace Agreement Between Yerevan And Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) supports Baku and Yerevan
in continuing negotiations on normalisation of relations and
believes that there is an opportunity to sign a peace agreement."
According to the OSCE PA Chairperson Pia Kauma, Azernews reports.
"We as an organisation call on the sides to continue
negotiations and look for new opportunities to reach an agreement.
As this region is very important from an economic point of view,
there are many opportunities here, but peace and security are
necessary," Head said.
