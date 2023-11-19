-->


There Is Opportunity To Sign Peace Agreement Between Yerevan And Baku


11/19/2023 8:10:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) supports Baku and Yerevan in continuing negotiations on normalisation of relations and believes that there is an opportunity to sign a peace agreement." According to the OSCE PA Chairperson Pia Kauma, Azernews reports.

"We as an organisation call on the sides to continue negotiations and look for new opportunities to reach an agreement. As this region is very important from an economic point of view, there are many opportunities here, but peace and security are necessary," Head said.

