Border Guards Repel Enemy Attack Near Bakhmut, Russian Assaultman Taken Prisoner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The members of Ukraine's Kramatorsk Border Guard Detachment have repelled an enemy attack near the Donetsk region's Bakhmut, taking a Russian contract soldier prisoner.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

A group of Russian infantry attacked a firing position of the border guard unit in the morning.

Border guard officers opened fire on the enemy. During shooting, two Russian occupiers were eliminated, and the rest fled.

While inspecting the front edge, Ukrainian forces found a Russian soldier and took him prisoner. He turned to be a contract soldier drafted into a military unit of Russia's Khabarovsk Krai in early October 2023. In fact, the invader was sent to an assault mission immediately as he arrived to the front.

According to the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding positions in that area despite Russian attempts to break through the defense lines.

Photo:

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service