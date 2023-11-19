Russian Terrorists Destroying Avdiivka: Tarnavskyi Shares Photographs Of War-Torn Town

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are destroying civil infrastructure and residential houses in the Donetsk region's town of Avdiivka.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Avdiivka. Russian terrorists are cynically destroying civil infrastructure and residential houses,” Tarnavskyi wrote, posting the recent photographs of the war-torn town.

The images show the consequences of Russian shelling and bombardments. Russian invaders have been storming the town for over a month.

On November 10, 2023, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi mentioned that Russia had lost about 10,000 troops since the occupiers started to storm the Donetsk region's Avdiivka . Ukrainian warriors destroyed more than 100 enemy tanks, 250 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, and seven Su-25 aircraft.

Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , Telegram