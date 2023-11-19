France Becomes Complicit In Armenia's Crimes Against Humanity By Supporting It - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The French
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having issued a hasty statement in
connection with the decision of the International Court of Justice
of November 17, 2023, tried to create the impression that it
allegedly corresponds to the position of France, Trend reports.
This is stated in the statement of the Western Azerbaijan
Community.
"French diplomacy is well aware that the decision of the
International Court of Justice only lists the steps that Azerbaijan
is already taking. Azerbaijan ensures the rights of all people
living on its territory, regardless of their ethnic and religious
affiliation. Azerbaijan has clearly declared its policy regarding
the rights of return of Armenians who migrated from the Karabakh
region," said the community.
In addition, the community noted that France's intervention in
this issue is inappropriate, unjustified and provocative. It would
be better if France addressed its claims to itself and to the
Armenian government, which even theoretically does not agree to the
return of the exiled Azerbaijanis. By unconditionally supporting
Armenia, France becomes complicit in its crimes against humanity,
including violations of the right of Azerbaijanis to return.
"The Western Azerbaijan Community will continue to expose
France's attempts to promote its nefarious neocolonial goals in the
region, abusing such a supreme value as human rights," said the
community.
MENAFN19112023000187011040ID1107452166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.