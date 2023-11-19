UAW approve agreement with Ford, Stellantis, set to run through 2028

(MENAFN) The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has achieved significant victories with the ratification of new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, following a similar deal with General Motors. The agreements, set to run through April 2028, mark the end of prolonged and contentious negotiations that began last summer and involved six-week-long strikes at all three automakers. The UAW's new leader, Shawn Fain, characterized the companies as enemies and declared an end to the era of union cooperation with the automakers.



Stellantis, the manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles, witnessed an overwhelming 68.8 percent approval from its workers for the new deal. The contentious labor dispute included name-calling and a series of punishing strikes, ultimately resulting in significant gains in pay and benefits for UAW workers. The agreement at Stellantis, which passed with a roughly 10,000-vote margin, concludes a period of intense negotiations.



Similarly, Ford workers voted 69.3 percent in favor of the pact, with a nearly 15,000-vote margin in balloting that concluded early Saturday. Earlier in the week, General Motors workers narrowly approved a comparable contract. These agreements, extending until April 2028, promise to raise pay across the industry, necessitate automakers to absorb higher costs, and contribute to reshaping the auto business amid the industry's shift away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.



The UAW's successful negotiations are seen as a triumph, with the companies agreeing to substantially increase pay for top-scale assembly plant workers. The proposed raises and cost-of-living adjustments translate into a remarkable 33 percent wage gain for top assembly plant workers, who will receive an immediate 11 percent raise, reaching approximately USD42 per hour by the contracts' expiration in April 2028. The contracts signify a new chapter in labor relations within the auto industry, emphasizing the UAW's determination to secure improved compensation and benefits for its members.

