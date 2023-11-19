Enormous demonstration stops California Democratic Convention in Sacramento

(MENAFN) The California Democratic Convention in Downtown Sacramento was brought to a standstill on Saturday night by a massive protest, with over 2,500 demonstrators taking to the streets to demand a cease-fire in Gaza from Democratic leaders.



First starting as a sit-in demonstration with around 200 people inside the Safe Credit Union Convention Center building, the protest quickly escalated, drawing thousands of participants urging Democratic leaders to call for a cease-fire.



Amid their party's convention preparations for next year's election and the decision on supporting a candidate to fill the late Dianne Feinstein's seat, Democratic leaders found themselves confronted by the impassioned protest.



Delegate Sameena Husman emphasized the sentiment among some Democratic voters, stating that without prompt action, they may choose not to participate in next year's elections.



"A lot of people who are Democrats have lost faith in the party," Husman stated. "We need to stand up and say we're not going to stand for this, and we have to have a cease-fire."



The demonstrators proceeded to march down J Street, ultimately converging in front of the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. The protest prompted the closure of J Street between 14th and 16th streets, causing a significant traffic backlog that extended to the I Street bridge.



"We want to stop the genocide against my people in Gaza," stated Adeeb Alzanoon with the Sacramento Coalition for Palestinian Rights, an organization containing heads of various faiths.

