UK Treasury chief studies tax cuts amid inflation decline

(MENAFN) UK Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has stated that the government is in a position to consider tax reductions as inflation sees a decline. However, Hunt emphasized that any tax cuts would be coupled with a tightening of welfare benefits. Media reports suggest that the autumn budget statement, scheduled for Wednesday, may bring relief for businesses and affluent property owners.



Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Hunt expressed optimism about the British economy, stating that it had "turned the corner." He indicated a path toward reducing the tax burden, emphasizing the government's commitment to this approach. While not revealing specific decisions in advance, Hunt characterized the upcoming autumn statement as focused on fostering growth, describing it as a pivotal moment for the economy.



Hunt acknowledged the complexity of reducing the tax burden, stating that tough decisions are necessary to reform the welfare state. The Conservative government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has grappled with challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by factors like the pandemic, Brexit, and the Ukraine conflict. Sunak's predecessor, Liz Truss, implemented tax-cutting policies that added complexity to the economic landscape.



Inflation reached over 11 percent late last year and, as of October, stands at 4.6 percent, still above the Bank of England's 2 percent target. The UK economy faces sluggish growth, and many individuals are struggling to cope with high food and energy costs. With a national election on the horizon next year, the Conservative government is trailing 15 to 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.



Potential tax cuts, as speculated, may involve a reduction in corporation tax and a decrease in inheritance tax, primarily benefiting wealthier individuals. Currently, individuals can pass property worth £500,000 (USD625,000) to descendants before tax is imposed, allowing a couple to leave £1 million tax-free. Only about 4 percent of estates are subject to inheritance tax under the existing framework.

