UK households to brace for higher energy bills

(MENAFN) Starting in January, UK households should anticipate higher energy bills as the country's regulator, Ofgem, plans to raise its price cap for ordinary consumers to £1,931 (USD2,395), according to the final forecast for the first quarter provided by consultancy Cornwall Insight.



This represents a 5 percent increase from the current price cap, which stands at £1,834 (USD2,284) per year for an average consumer, as indicated by the consultancy this week.



While these prices are notably lower than the peaks observed during last year's energy crisis in Western Europe, they still remain significantly above historical levels.



The price cap is going to decrease from the conclusion of March 2024, Cornwall Insight mentions, “although this remains subject to the ongoing volatility in the wholesale energy markets.”



The consultancy noted that geopolitical concerns, including disruptions to the Finnish Balticconnector natural gas pipeline, the Israel-Hamas conflict, and industrial action at gas production facilities in Australia, have all played a role in contributing to the higher energy unit prices.



“An unstable wholesale energy market, coupled with the UK’s reliance on energy imports, makes it inevitable that energy bills will rise from current levels. This leaves households facing yet another winter with bills hundreds of pounds higher than pre-pandemic levels, and affordable fixed deals few and far between,” declared Craig Lowrey, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107452148