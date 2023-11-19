Musk to remove accounts promoting for genocide

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the proprietor of the X social media network (formerly Twitter), has declared that any individual appearing to endorse or promote the genocide of any specific group on the platform will have their account removed.



Having concluded a multi-billion-dollar acquisition of the company, which he subsequently rebranded as X last year, Musk has been confronted with allegations that hate speech, including anti-Semitism, has escalated during his tenure. Recently, Musk faced accusations of perpetuating an anti-Semitic stereotype after expressing agreement with a statement by another user that implied Jewish individuals were fueling animosity against white people.



However, in a post on X on Friday, Musk seemed to adopt a more neutral stance regarding his platform's handling of controversial content. “At risk of stating the obvious, anyone advocating for the genocide of any group will be suspended from this platform,” he stated.



Musk further mentioned that phrases like “decolonization” and “From the river to the sea” are terms that “imply genocide” and could be adequate grounds for initiating a ban, also saying “clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”



In the context of Israel, "decolonization" is often understood as the dismantling of the Jewish state. The commonly used slogan "From the river to the sea," referring to the geographic region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, is presented by many pro-Palestinian activists as a call for peace and equality. However, critics perceive it as a demand for the destruction of Israel.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107452141