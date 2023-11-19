Turkey secures 3-2 win over Germany in football friendly in Berlin

(MENAFN) Türkiye achieved a stunning 3-2 victory over Germany in a football friendly held in Berlin on Saturday, marking a sensational triumph for the visiting team.



Kai Havertz, the Arsenal star, scored an early goal, putting Germany in the lead at the Olympiastadion. However, Türkiye patiently waited for the equalizer, which came after Fenerbahce's Ferdi Kadioglu netted a goal in the box, capitalizing on a long ball from Abdulkerim Bardakci.



Kenan Yildiz, an 18-year-old forward from Juventus, secured his first goal for Türkiye, putting the visitors in a 2-1 lead before halftime.



Early in the second half, German forward Niclas Fullkrug scored, leveling the match after Florian Wirtz carried the ball from his own half.



In the 68th minute, Türkiye was awarded a penalty after a handball by Havertz in his own area. Following a VAR review, Turkish midfielder Yusuf Sari successfully converted the penalty, giving his nation the lead.



This victory marked Türkiye's first win in Germany since 1951.

