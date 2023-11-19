Real Madrid’s forward Vinicius Junior sustains hamstring injury

(MENAFN) On Saturday, it was officially confirmed that Brazil forward Vinicius Junior has sustained a hamstring injury, adding to the expanding list of injuries at Real Madrid.



"Following tests carried out today on our player Vinicius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring," the Spanish powerhouse mentined in a press release.



Vinicius, a crucial player at the club aged 23, suffered a thigh injury while playing for Brazil in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Colombia, resulting in his return to Madrid for treatment.



As Brazil prepares for their next qualifier against Argentina, Vinicius, unfortunately, won't be able to participate on Wednesday, and the extent of his absence may extend to several additional games.



Real Madrid has been grappling with a series of injuries this season, affecting key players. Thibault Courtois and Kepa among the goalkeepers, defender Eder Militao, and midfielders Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Arda Guler are all currently sidelined for the Spanish giants. Camavinga, notably, suffered a knee ligament tear during a training session with the French national team this week.



Vinicius has been in excellent form for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 13 appearances. Having joined Real Madrid from Brazil's Flamengo in 2018, he also boasts 25 caps for the Brazilian national team.

MENAFN19112023000045015839ID1107452137