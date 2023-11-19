Real Madrid’s Camavinga suffers knee ligament tear during training with French national team

(MENAFN) Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee ligament tear while training with the French national team, as confirmed by his club on Friday.



"Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid medical services, it has been diagnosed that he has torn the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee," Spanish football heart Real Madrid stated in a declaration.



During a training session this week, 21-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga collided with his French teammate Ousmane Dembele. As a result, he sustained a knee ligament injury, leading to his withdrawal from the national team. France head coach Didier Deschamps subsequently called up Khephren Thuram as Camavinga's replacement for national duty.



France, currently leading Group B, is set to face Gibraltar in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying group match in Nice on Saturday. Despite already securing their spot in the European championship in Germany with six wins in the group stage, the French team will be aiming for another victory.



Camavinga, recognized as one of Europe's promising players, joined Real Madrid from French club Rennes in 2021. In his first season with Real Madrid, he achieved success by winning the Spanish La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup in 2022. Additionally, he played a key role as a midfielder for France, earning a silver medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last winter.



Recently, Camavinga extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2029, and he has participated in 17 matches for the club in the current season.

