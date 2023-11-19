TEDPIX loses 2,330 points on Sunday’s session close

(MENAFN) On the second day of the Iranian calendar week, the Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) main index, TEDPIX, experienced a decline of 2,330 points (0.11 percent), reaching 2,026,248 on Sunday.



The TSE holds significance as one of the four major stock exchanges in Iran, alongside the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter market, referred to as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Majid Eshqi, the Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has emphasized that the organization's current priority is to attract capital and channel liquidity towards productive and constructive production.



Addressing a session of the government and private sector dialogue council, Majid Eshqi emphasized that capital formation is the most crucial challenge facing the economy and declared: “Financing [economic projects] and directing liquidity towards production is the priority of the Securities and Exchange Organization.”



“[currently] The most important economic challenge [in the country] is the issue of capital formation because the rate of the mentioned item [capital formation] has been negative in the last 10 years and is estimated to be lower than the depreciation rate,” the senior argued.



Eshqi observed that if this trend persists over the long term, it will lead to a lack of development, depreciation of industries, and economic stagnation.



“Injecting liquidity in the production sector is now considered one of our important goals, but we are facing a series of challenges among which the decrease in investor confidence can be pointed out,” he added.

