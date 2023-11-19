Mahafzah Receives Delegation From Khalifa Award For Education

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -Minister of Education, Dr. Azmi Mahafzah , on Sunday received a delegation from the General Secretariat of Khalifa Award for Education, as part of an official visit to the Kingdom to introduce agenda of its 17th edition.The delegation comprised the award's member of Board of Trustees, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, and its Secretary General, Amal Al-Afifi.During the meeting, Mahafzah stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" Jordanian-Emariti relations in various fields, under the the two countries' wise leaderships.Mahafzah also noted the award's importance in establishing a culture of excellence in the educational field at various stages of the learning process.Additionally, he expressed pride in the award's mission, goals, diversity of its fields, and its "good" impact in discovering and nurturing "distinguished" talents from various components of the educational process since its launch in 2007.For his part, Al Dhaheri said the award presents 10 fields in 17 categories covering various areas of the educational process.He noted that the award is an Emirati national initiative that has succeeded in achieving a qualitative leap in the process of quality educational performance.Meanwhile, Al-Afifi said the award has succeeded over the past 16 years in providing "distinguished" categories in various fields in educational field at the local, Arab and international levels, expressing pride in the Jordanian participation, where 57 winners won.