Gov't Communications Minister Meets Delegation From China's People's Daily

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen on Sunday met with a delegation from China's People's Daily, headed by Deputy Editor-in-Chief Wang Yibiao.During the meeting, Mubaideen stressed the depth of Jordanian-Chinese relations led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Chinese President Xi Jinping, pointing to His Majesty's visit to China in 2015, during which an announcement was made regarding the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries in many fields, especially economic cooperation and education.He highlighted the cooperation agreements between official media institutions and their Chinese counterparts, the most prominent of which is the cooperation agreement between the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and its Chinese counterpart Xinhua, saying he is looking forward to more media cooperation and coordination between Jordan and China in the various fields of journalism and media, especially digital media, and supporting research.The minister proposed holding a forum for Chinese-Arab media in Jordan with the aim of exchanging experiences, knowledge and viewpoints between Jordanian media institutions and the People's Daily and creating joint digital content, especially since Jordan contributes to publishing a large percentage of Arabic content on the Internet.Regarding the Palestinian issue, Mubaideen lauded the positions of the People's Republic of China in support of the Palestinian issue and stopping the aggression against Gaza, stressing that there is consensus between the Kingdom and China on positions and issues of common interest, especially Arab issues.In turn, Wang stressed the strength of relations between China and Jordan, pointing out in this context that the two countries possess a distinctive civilization and global culture.He pointed out that the People's Daily was founded in 1948, before the founding of the People's Republic of China, and has contributed to strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries, and published hundreds of press materials talking about Jordan and its achievements in various fields.He described the online paper's relations to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) and other local media outlets as "cooperative," saying he looks forward to establishing relations with other Jordanian media institutions during the coming period.He underscored that China supports the Palestinian cause and demands justice and redress for it, stressing China's call to implement Security Council Resolution No. (2712), which calls for the establishment of urgent truces and humanitarian corridors extending throughout the Gaza Strip, and the immediate and unconditional release of all prisoners.Attending the meeting were the ministry's Secretary General Zaid Nawaisa, Director General of the Jordan News Agency (Petra) Fairouz Mubideen, Director General of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation Ibrahim Bawarid, and the Chinese Ambassador to the Kingdom Chen Chuandong.