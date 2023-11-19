Turkey declares time to confess Israel`s nuclear status

(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has announced that the country will seek an investigation by international inspectors to determine whether Israel possesses nuclear weapons. Speaking to reporters during his return from Germany on Saturday, Erdogan emphasized that Israel is among the few nations that have not signed the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.



Erdogan stated that Ankara plans to request the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to conduct an inquiry into Israel's nuclear capabilities. He underscored the importance of this move in terms of balancing strategic interests in the region and asserted that pressure would be maintained on Israel. The Turkish president urged the international community not to overlook the issue, emphasizing the necessity of inspecting Israel's nuclear weapons program before it's too late.



While it is widely believed by experts that Israel possesses a nuclear weapons program, the country neither confirms nor denies its existence. The recent controversy was fueled by Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu's suggestion of dropping a "nuclear bomb" on Gaza, leading to his suspension from cabinet meetings by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Erdogan, known for his strong criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza, has labeled the country a "terror state" and accused the Israel Defense Forces of committing war crimes against the Palestinian population. In response, Netanyahu accused the Turkish president of supporting "the terrorist state of Hamas." As tensions between the two nations escalate, Turkey's call for an international inspection adds a new dimension to the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the Middle East.



