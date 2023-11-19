Associate district claims EU politicians possess ‘military psychosis’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has accused several high-ranking European Union politicians of being detached from reality concerning the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a statement made on Saturday, Szijjarto expressed his view that a significant portion of the European political elite has lost touch with common sense, likening their mindset to that of participants in the popular video game Fortnite.



In contrast to many other European Union member states, Hungary has taken a distinctive stance by refusing to send weapons or lethal aid to Ukraine. Instead, the country emphasizes its commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the hostilities. Szijjarto, speaking at a political event in Budapest, criticized the belief held by some European politicians that sending arms could bring about peace, characterizing it as a form of "military psychosis."



The Hungarian diplomat underscored the importance of prioritizing peace over weapons, asserting that introducing arms into the conflict only serves to prolong the war, resulting in more casualties and increased destruction. Szijjarto's comments shed light on Hungary's alternative approach to the crisis, challenging the prevailing sentiment within the European Union regarding military assistance to Ukraine.



Budapest has also been vocal in its opposition to the European bloc's sanctions imposed on Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized these measures, labeling them a failure that has exacerbated the energy crisis and high inflation rates across the continent.



Furthermore, Orban emphasized the considerable distance he perceives between Ukraine and European Union membership. Despite Ukraine formally applying to join the European Union in February 2022, with hopes for an expedited admission process due to Russia's military operation, Orban stated earlier this month that Kiev is "light years away" from becoming an European Union member. Hungary's divergent stance on both military aid and European Union enlargement underscores the complexities and differing perspectives within the European Union on handling the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



