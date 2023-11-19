Australia: Chinese war vessel wounds naval divers

(MENAFN) In a recent maritime incident off Japan's coast, Australia's military has lodged serious allegations against China, accusing a Chinese warship of engaging in "unsafe and unprofessional conduct" that resulted in injuries to Australian naval divers. According to Canberra's Defense Minister, Richard Marles, the encounter occurred in Japan's exclusive economic zone earlier this week and involved an Australian frigate, HMAS Toowoomba, and a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) destroyer.



Marles revealed that during diving operations, the PLA-N destroyer, despite repeated warnings and acknowledgment of communications from the Australian frigate, closed in on HMAS Toowoomba at an uncomfortably close range. Subsequently, the Chinese vessel was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a manner that posed a significant risk to the safety of the Australian divers, who were compelled to exit the water to avoid potential harm.



The Defense Minister went on to state that an unspecified number of divers sustained minor injuries, likely caused by the sonar pulses emitted by the Chinese destroyer. The incident has prompted Australia to express "serious concerns" to China, raising questions about the nature of naval encounters and adherence to safety protocols in international waters.



The altercation comes amid heightened tensions between Australia and China, with the Australian navy revealing that the Chinese warship was participating in 'Operation Argos,' a mission aimed at enforcing international sanctions against North Korea. While Australia has made these allegations, Beijing has not yet addressed the specific incident, although it has previously dismissed similar charges of unsafe conduct by foreign militaries.



This is not the first time Australia has accused China of engaging in risky behavior at sea. Last year, Australia claimed that Chinese forces directed a powerful laser at one of its spy planes operating north of the country, labeling it a "serious safety incident." However, China's Foreign Ministry disputed these claims, insisting that the Chinese vessel was adhering to international law and dismissing Australia's allegations as untrue. The latest incident adds another layer of complexity to the maritime interactions between the two nations, prompting concerns about the safety and professionalism of naval operations in contested regions.



