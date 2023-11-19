Eight Russian Attacks Repelled In Lyman-Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled eight enemy attacks in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Fitio, Russian attacks were repelled near such settlements as Synkivka and Petropavlivka.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 20 air strikes, using the whole range of their air forces, such as attack aircraft and bombers. The enemy dropped guided bombs, as well as used 12 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian invaders opened fire on Ukrainian positions 521 times.

A total of 239 Russian occupiers were eliminated and 19 military equipment units destroyed, including three tanks and four infantry fighting vehicles.

So far, Russians have failed to achieve any strategic success in that sector, Fitio concluded.

A reminder that on November 18, 2023, seventy-one combat engagements occurred on the front.