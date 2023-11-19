Five Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson, Child Among Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five civilians were injured as Russian troops struck the city of Kherson with artillery. A 3-year-old child was reported among them.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following [Russia's] artillery attack on the city of Kherson, five people were injured: a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother, 55; a man, 59; and two women, aged 47 and 69,” Klymenko wrote.

In his words, the child and her grandmother came under enemy fire while taking a walk in the yard, near the entrance to their house.

All victims received shrapnel injuries. Doctors are providing them with necessary aid.

Klymenko emphasized that Russia continues to attack residential infrastructure and civilians. Another Russian war crime had been documented.