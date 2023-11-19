Georgia Introduces Criminal Liability Establishment Of Illegal Military Volunteer Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia introduces criminal liability for the establishment of
illegal military volunteer units from 1 March 2024, In case of
violations, fines, house arrest or imprisonment of up to 4 years
are envisaged, Azernews reports.
Criminal liability for activities in the field of defence
volunteering and assistance to illegal organisations will be
introduced in Georgia from 1 March 2024, the relevant amendments to
the Criminal Code were adopted by the Parliament of Georgia.
According to these amendments, defence volunteer organisations
in Georgia may be established only with the participation of the
Defence Volunteer Department under the Ministry of Defence of
Georgia. The organisation must meet all the requirements of the
Ministry of Defence and receive registration and status from the
Defence Ministry.
The President of Georgia has signed the updated Defence Code:
when the innovations will come into force.
According to the amendments that will come into force, carrying
out activities related to volunteerism in the sphere of defence
without proper registration, if there are no signs of creating an
illegal formation, will be punishable by a fine or house arrest for
a period of six months to two years, or imprisonment for a period
of two to four years.
Transfer of money or property to such an organisation will be
punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a term of one to three
years.
For legal entities, the punishment will be a fine with a ban on
carrying out activities or liquidation.
Military volunteers in Georgia are defined as persons 18 years
of age or older who are members of a volunteer organisation, have
undergone training, are registered in the Register of Volunteers
and have executed a relevant agreement.
In addition, veterans who have registered and signed a volunteer
agreement with the state can also receive volunteer status.
Military volunteering does not imply payment and cannot be a
substitute for an employment agreement; volunteer forces can be
used, if necessary, only in the needs of ensuring the defence and
security of the country, as well as during martial law or state of
emergency or during an emergency situation.
