Funeral Ceremonies Dedicated To Memory Of Martyrs Took Place

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mourning ceremonies were held in memory of Elnur Hajiyev and
Farrukh Huseynov, who fell as martyrs in the Patriotic War for
liberation of our land from occupation, Azernews reports.
The Defence Ministry said the servicemen visited the graves of
the shehids, met with their relatives and inquired about their
problems during the commemoration ceremonies.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Defence
Ministry and the public, members of the families and relatives of
the shehids, associates, staff of the Azi Aslanov Army Ideological
and Cultural Centre, and other guests.
At first, a minute of silence honoured the memory of great
leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids. The National Anthem of the
Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded.
Speakers at the events talked of the historical victory of the
Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of
Commander-in-Chief Muzaffar, as well as examples of heroism and
valour shown by our brave sons in other successful military
operations.
Then video clips were shown about the life and combat journey of
the martyrs.
Family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed gratitude
to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the
leadership of the Defence Ministry for the attention and care shown
to them, and for honouring the memory of our martyrs.
At the end, songs glorifying patriotism were performed by
soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Centre named after
Azi Aslanov.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107452097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.