Foreign National Rescued In Tufandag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A foreign citizen who found himself helpless in Gabala
mountainous district has been rescued, Azernews reports.
The hotline "112" received information about a helpless man in
the Tufandag area of Gabala district.
In connection with the received information, rescuers of the
North-West Regional Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
were immediately involved in search and rescue operations.
When assessing the operational situation at the scene, it was
found that a foreign citizen R. Mammadov, born in 2015, was
helpless in the mountainous terrain.
The rescuers rescued the child using special rescue equipment in
accordance with the operating conditions.
