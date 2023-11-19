-->


Foreign National Rescued In Tufandag


11/19/2023 7:14:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A foreign citizen who found himself helpless in Gabala mountainous district has been rescued, Azernews reports.

The hotline "112" received information about a helpless man in the Tufandag area of Gabala district.

In connection with the received information, rescuers of the North-West Regional Centre of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately involved in search and rescue operations.

When assessing the operational situation at the scene, it was found that a foreign citizen R. Mammadov, born in 2015, was helpless in the mountainous terrain.

The rescuers rescued the child using special rescue equipment in accordance with the operating conditions.

