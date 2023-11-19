Meta breaks up Responsible AI division

(MENAFN) Meta has disbanded its Responsible AI division, the team dedicated to overseeing the safety of its artificial intelligence projects during development and deployment, as confirmed by a Meta spokesperson.



Many members of the RAI team have been reassigned to Meta's Generative AI product division, while others will now contribute to the AI Infrastructure team, according to the spokesperson. The Information first reported this development.



Established in February, the Generative AI team focuses on creating products that generate language and images to simulate human-made versions. This initiative reflects the broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are heavily investing in machine learning to keep pace with advancements in AI. Meta, like other major tech companies, has been working to catch up since the surge in AI development.



The restructuring of RAI comes as Meta approaches the conclusion of its "year of efficiency," as termed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during February earnings call. This period has seen a series of layoffs, team consolidations, and reorganizations within the company.



Ensuring the safety of AI has become a pronounced priority for major players in the industry, especially as regulators and officials scrutinize the potential risks of this emerging technology. In July, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI formed an industry group specifically focused on establishing safety standards as AI continues to advance.



While RAI employees are now dispersed throughout the organization, the spokesperson emphasized that they will remain dedicated to supporting "responsible AI development and use."



“We continue to prioritize and invest in safe and responsible AI development,” the representative declared.

