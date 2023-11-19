Pitch Invader Rocks Australia Vs India World Cup Final

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Security at the Cricket World Cup final in India has been slammed after a protester made it all the way to the middle of the pitch and made contact with Virat Kohli.

Indian superstar Kohli and KL Rahul were batting in the 14th over in the huge final against Australia when the incident happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The protester was intent on making a statement about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, wearing a shirt emblazoned with 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Bombing Palestine', a mask with the Palestine flag across it and apparently also carrying a rainbow pride flag.

Kohli kept his cool as the protester managed to put his arm around him before he was caught by security and led from the ground.

But the ease with which the protester made it all the way to one of the most popular people in all of India was alarming to many.

“Just not good enough from the ground security,” wrote one user on X.“Dangerous for both the fan as well as the players.”

“Ban from watching cricket in Stadium,” wrote another.

“That's so wrong, please let them play and let them focus,” offered a third.

During the broadcast, the crowd can be heard erupting as Rahul takes his stance and prepares to face a ball from Australian spinner Adam Zampa.

He suddenly pulls up before the ball is bowled and looks around to see what is going on.

There is a brief aerial view of the moment the person reached Kohli, with around six security personnel seen lagging well behind, before the shot cuts to Cummins and then to the two batters.

No mention is made of the incident in commentary.

Pitch invaders or“streakers” have been commonplace during televised cricket matches.

Producers made the decision many years ago, however, to not show any footage of them to try to deter anyone from trying to grab their brief shot of fame.

There are usually heavy fines and suspensions at grounds around the world for anyone that enters the playing arena.

The ease with which Sunday's protester made it to the middle, and what they could have done when they got there, was a major concern for many watching on.

“This is dangerous to Virat Kohli,” was another comment on X.

“He must be banned from watching the sport for a lifetime,” wrote another.

While there was the odd support for the person, with one writing“let him protest peacefully”, another X user summed up the situation when they asked simply:“Where's the security?” com)

