Media: EU district gasses individuals at Russian border

(MENAFN) In a startling development reported by Finland's state broadcaster Yle on Friday, border guards at the nation's frontier with Russia resorted to using gas to control a heated situation as crossing points were set to close. The incident involved at least one person who was reportedly "gassed in the face" after a group of around 30 individuals failed to comply with orders from border guards at the southeastern Finnish border crossing in Niirala.



Deputy Commander of North Karelia Border Guard, Samuli Murtonen, explained that the group did not properly declare their intentions and did not follow the orders of the border guards, necessitating the use of what he referred to as "the mildest possible means of force." A Yle reporter on the scene witnessed the use of gas against an individual attempting to run past the guards.



The affected person received immediate first aid, according to Murtonen, who did not specify the type of gas used but mentioned it was commonly employed by the border guards. Captain Eetu Multanen, the head of the Niirala border crossing, stated that the situation has since calmed down, and all new arrivals have been taken to the border inspection facility. Authorities are currently determining whether the individuals involved may be asylum seekers.



This incident unfolded following the Finnish government's announcement earlier in the week about the planned closure of four southeastern border crossing points at Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra, and Niirala during Saturday nights. The decision was part of measures to regulate border access. However, tensions escalated as individuals resisted closure, leading to the use of force by border guards.



As this development raises concerns about the methods employed to manage border situations and potential implications for asylum seekers, it also prompts a broader examination of the challenges faced by nations in regulating border crossings and enforcing security measures amid heightened geopolitical tensions.



MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107452058