Disney’s CEO admits to setbacks from his company

“As I’ve looked at our overall output, meaning the studio, it’s clear that the pandemic created a lot of challenges creatively for everybody, including for us,” Last week, in the course of Disney's earnings conference call, Iger made a statement. “I’ve always felt that quantity can be actually a negative when it comes to quality, and I think that’s exactly what happened, we lost some focus.”



Following his remarks, Iger issued a new directive: Disney will reduce the number of films it produces. This strategy mirrors one implemented by Iger when he initially assumed the role of Disney CEO in 2005. During that period, Disney's animation and live-action studio divisions faced challenges with a series of unsuccessful movies, such as "The Alamo," "Home on the Range," and "Pooh’s Heffalump Movie."



In response to the challenges at that time, Iger implemented a solution by reducing studio workforce by 650 jobs and halving the annual movie production output to approximately a dozen films. Additionally, he pursued the acquisition of Pixar, providing Disney with an immediate boost in high-quality movies and introducing a storytelling brand that positively influenced Disney’s traditional animation studio.



In a move reminiscent of his past strategies, Iger seems to be following a similar playbook for 2024. After saturating Disney+ with movies and various new content for several years, Iger is strategically scaling back to expedite free cash flow generation and enhance profitability. In June, Disney made significant cuts, including the elimination of animation jobs — the first substantial reductions in about a decade — as part of a broader initiative to reduce the workforce. Following the release of four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 2021 and three in 2022 and 2023, Disney is planning only one in 2024, namely "Deadpool 3." Moreover, there hasn't been a Star Wars movie since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

