(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the European Union's attempts to impose its 12th round of sanctions against Russia have hit a roadblock, with Hungary vehemently opposing the entire package. According to reports from RFE/RL (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), discussions among European Union member states have stalled, raising uncertainty about whether an agreement will be reached before the Christmas holiday.



Rikard Jozwiak, a correspondent posting on the platform X (formerly Twitter), provided insights into the internal debate among European Union ambassadors. Describing the proposed sanctions as potentially the weakest to date, Jozwiak highlighted Hungary's strong objection, noting that Budapest has placed a full reserve on the entire package. The disagreement centers around a range of measures, including restrictions on numerous individuals linked to the Russian government, such as the son of former president Dmitry Medvedev and a relative of President Vladimir Putin.



The Guardian reported that the sanctions package also aims to sever Moscow's access to commercial revenues, with a notable provision imposing a complete ban on the sale of Russian diamonds and jewelry crafted with stones from Siberian deposits within European Union states.

This move is anticipated to result in a significant financial blow to Moscow, depriving the Russian capital of more than EUR4.5 billion (USD4.91 billion) annually.



In addition to these economic sanctions, the European Union is contemplating measures to tighten the oil price cap and counter the circumvention of existing sanctions, as outlined in a statement from the European External Action Service (EEAS).



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the European Union's sanctions policy by emphasizing Moscow's resilience in adapting to such restrictions over the years. She characterized the sanctions as an unprecedented blow to European Union countries, attributing it to the actions of European Union officials themselves.



As the internal divisions within the European Union regarding the sanctions package continue to unfold, the diplomatic impasse raises questions about the bloc's ability to present a united front on issues related to Russia and underscores the complexity of navigating consensus among member states on matters of international significance.



