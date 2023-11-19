Macallan Adami 1926 sets new record by selling for almost USD2.7M

(MENAFN) In a historic auction at Sotheby's in London, a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 Scotch whisky, hailed as "the most sought-after" globally, set a new record by selling for almost 2.2 million pounds (USD2.7 million). The sale marked an auction record for both wine and spirits, surpassing the previous benchmark set in 2019 when another bottle from the same cask sold for nearly 1.5 million pounds.



The Macallan Adami 1926 is an exceptionally rare whisky, with only 40 bottles produced in 1986 after undergoing a 60-year aging process in sherry casks. Notably, twelve of these bottles, including the one sold on Saturday, feature labels designed by acclaimed Italian painter Valerio Adami.



The auction witnessed a fierce bidding war among participants both in the room and over the phone. Sotheby's global head of spirits, Jonny Fowle, described the sale as "momentous for the whisky industry," emphasizing the widespread appeal of The Macallan 1926 among collectors and auctioneers.



This particular bottle that fetched the record-breaking sum underwent a meticulous reconditioning process by the distillery before hitting the auction block. The reconditioning included the replacement of the cork and the application of new glue to the corners of the bottle labels.



The final price of 2,187,500 pounds (USD2,714,250) includes a buyer's premium on top of the sale price, significantly exceeding the pre-sale estimate of 750,000 pounds to 1.2 million pounds. The unprecedented value reflects the immense rarity and desirability of this iconic 60-year-old single malt.



Kirsteen Campbell, Macallan's Master Whisky Maker, provided insights into the prized beverage, noting its exquisite flavor profile. She described notes of "rich dark fruits, black cherry compote alongside sticky dates, followed by intense sweet antique oak." Campbell highlighted the complexity with hints of "dark chocolate, treacle, ginger," emphasizing the exceptional quality of this iconic whisky. Reflecting on the reconditioning experience, she expressed the hope that the new custodian would savor the privilege of owning such a remarkable piece of whisky history.

