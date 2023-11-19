NATO district positions ‘dragon teeth’ on Russia`s border

(MENAFN) Estonia has raised eyebrows by deploying what appears to be anti-tank obstacles, resembling "dragon teeth," near the river bridge crossing in Narva, situated directly across the border from Russia's town of Ivangorod. The deployment, captured in footage circulating online, comes as Estonian authorities express readiness to reinforce or potentially close its border crossings with Moscow.



The concrete pyramids, accompanied by bundles of concertina wire, were delivered by a military truck and unloaded onto the Narva bridge. While they remain unused for now, the move has sparked concerns about the potential escalation of tensions between Estonia and Russia.



Upon reaching out for comment, Estonian border guards described the anti-tank obstacles as "concrete blocks" designed to thwart migrants. They clarified that these measures were prepared in case the Estonian government decides to follow the example of neighboring countries and restrict entry from Russia to address the influx of illegal migrants. Additionally, the "blocks" could be utilized for the scheduled maintenance shutdown of the border crossing starting in February, even if a full closure does not occur.



The head of the Estonian border guard, Veiko Kommusaar, indicated on Thursday that the country is exploring the possibility of a complete border shutdown with Russia. Kommusaar also cautioned against travel from Estonia to Russia, citing potential difficulties in returning due to Russia's actions.



The deployment of anti-tank obstacles adds a new dimension to the strained relationship between Estonia and Russia, raising concerns about the potential implications for regional stability. As geopolitical tensions persist, the actions taken by both countries will be closely monitored, with an eye on the evolving situation at the border.



