30 premature babies leave Al-Shifa hospital to receive treatment in Egypt

(MENAFN) At least 30 premature infants were relocated from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and are being transferred to hospitals in Egypt, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The evacuation took place on Sunday, as confirmed by Medhat Abbas, the ministry's spokesperson.



Over the weekend, a World Health Organization (WHO) team visited Shifa Hospital and reported that among numerous critically ill patients stranded there due to ongoing Israeli operations, 32 babies were included. Discrepancies in the reported numbers have yet to be clarified.



A United Nations team stated on Sunday that 291 patients remained at Gaza’s primary hospital after Israeli forces prompted the evacuation of others. The individuals left behind comprised 32 critically ill infants, trauma patients with severe infections, and individuals with spinal injuries unable to move.



Following the departure of about 2,500 displaced individuals, mobile patients, and medical staff from the hospital compound on Saturday morning, the WHO-led mission had an hour to tour Al-Shifa Hospital, as noted by the WHO.



“Patients and health staff with whom they spoke were terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation,” the agency stated, labelling Al-Shifa as a death zone. The statement mentioned that additional teams would make efforts in the coming days to reach Shifa Hospital with the goal of evacuating patients to hospitals in southern Gaza.



The situation in southern Gaza, however, remains challenging as hospitals there are already overwhelmed with the existing caseload.

