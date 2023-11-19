Poll shows Palestinians can’t coexist with Israel

(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) has shed light on the sentiments of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, particularly in the wake of the intense conflict with Israel. The findings indicate a significant majority expressing a lack of belief in a future where peaceful coexistence with Israel is possible.



Against the backdrop of an unprecedented five-week bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, the survey reveals that around 90 percent of respondents feel that "coexistence [with Israel] is increasingly impossible." The scale of Israel's military actions in Gaza appears to have fueled a sense of resentment and skepticism among the Palestinian population.



Conducted between October 31 and November 7, the poll further underscores the depth of emotions, with 98 percent of participants stating that they will "never forget and never forgive" Israel for its actions. The sentiment expressed in the poll signals a challenging road ahead for any prospects of reconciliation between the two sides.



The humanitarian toll of the conflict is stark, with Palestinian health officials reporting at least 11,500 deaths in Gaza, including 4,710 children and 200 medical personnel. The European Council on Refugees and Exiles notes that approximately 70 percent of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced.



As international support for Israel's military response wanes, aid organizations emphasize the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The stark sentiments revealed in the poll not only reflect the immediate impact of the conflict but also suggest deep-seated resentment that could pose challenges for future diplomatic efforts and peace-building initiatives in the region.



MENAFN19112023000045015687ID1107451973