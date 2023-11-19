SpaceX successfully launches Starship's second test flight in Texas despite technical bug

(MENAFN) On Saturday, SpaceX achieved a successful launch of Starship's second test flight in Texas. The unmanned test involved SpaceX's largest rocket, Starship, a 121-meter (397-foot) spacecraft equipped with 33 "Raptor Vacuum" engines designed for carrying both humans and cargo into space. The launch proceeded smoothly, with Starship surpassing the maximum dynamic pressure threshold, known as MaxQ.



However, in the eighth minute of the launch, a loss of connection occurred between the core and the rocket. SpaceX, during the live broadcast, indicated the activation of the "flight termination system," preventing the rocket from deviating from its intended course.



The primary objective of this second test flight was for Starship to attain an altitude of 240 kilometers (149 miles) and subsequently land in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii, approximately 90 minutes after liftoff.



It is noteworthy that the initial test flight of Starship in April lasted a mere four minutes, concluding with the rocket exploding and descending into the Gulf of Mexico. The success of the current test flight will be instrumental in determining Starship's readiness for its inaugural space journey, potentially securing its position as the world's most powerful rocket, pending official evaluations of the test results.

